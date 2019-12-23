At least three Indians including a woman and a Sri Lankan driver (67) were killed following a container lorry and van collision on the Southern Expressway (E-01) in Kurundugahahetekma this evening, the expressway police said.

Two other persons have been injured in the incident, according to the Police.

The accident had taken place between Kurundugahahetekma and Welipenna area on the Southern Expressway, earlier this evening (23).

Reportedly, the van they had been traveling in had collided with a container truck en route to Colombo.

The injured have been admitted to the Elpitiya Base Hospital for treatment.