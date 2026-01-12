Four killed in head-on collision on Paranthan-Mullaitivu road

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 8:08 pm

Four people died and others were injured this evening (January 12), after a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a car in the Murasumoddai area on the Paranthan–Mullaitivu road within the Kilinochchi Police Division.

Police said the bus was traveling from Paranthan toward Mullaitivu when it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the car and four male passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash.

All injured persons were rushed to the Kilinochchi Hospital. The car’s driver and three of the injured passengers later passed away while receiving treatment. One other passenger is being treated in the Emergency Treatment Unit of the hospital.

The deceased were aged 32, 34, and 46 and were residents of the Vishwamadu area. The bodies have been placed in the mortuary of the Kilinochchi Hospital.

The bus driver has also been admitted to hospital for treatment. Kilinochchi Police have commenced further investigations into the accident.