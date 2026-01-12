Wimal Weerawansa launches ‘Satyagraha’ against education reforms at Isurupaya

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 10:35 am

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, along with civil society representatives and his supporters, launched a continuous ‘Satyagraha’ protest in front of the Ministry of Education at Isurupaya, Battaramulla this morning (January 12).

The protest is being held against the recently introduced education reforms. The demonstrators are demanding that the reforms be withdrawn. They are also calling for Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to resign from her position as Minister of Education.

Participants of the protest have stated that they will continue the sit-in until their demands are met. They say the demonstration reflects strong public opposition to the government’s proposed changes to the education sector.

UPDATE – 02:25 PM:

Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has issued an injunction order against a group of civil organization representatives, including National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa, who are staging a ‘Satyagraha’ campaign launched this morning (January 12) in front of the Ministry of Education premises at Isurupaya, Battaramulla.

According to the court order, protesters have been instructed not to obstruct the road near the Ministry of Education and not to use any sound amplification equipment while the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination is in progress.