Three killed in car-van collision in Mundalama

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 10:30 am

Three people died this morning (January 12) in a collision between a car and a van on the Puttalam–Colombo main road in the Navadankulama area of Mundalama.

According to police, the accident occurred when a car traveling from Chilaw toward Puttalam collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the car and two women were injured and admitted to Mundalama Hospital, where they later died.

The deceased, aged 26, 58, and 84, were residents of the Kurana and Ja-Ela areas. Their bodies have been deposited at the Mundalama Hospital morgue.

Another passenger from the car, the van driver, and two additional passengers, a total of four people were admitted to Mundalama Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Puttalam Hospital for further care.

Mundalama Police stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.