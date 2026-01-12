British tourist rescued from strong current at Mirissa beach

A 65 year old British national who went swimming at Mirissa Beach on January 11, 2026, was rescued after being caught in a strong current and swept out to sea by Sri Lanka Police lifeguards attached to the Kotawila Police Station.

The incident took place during the afternoon within the Kotawila Police Division. The foreign national had gone for a swim at Mirissa Beach when he was suddenly pulled away from the shore by a strong sea current.

At the time, officers attached to the Kotawila Police Lifeguard Unit were on duty at the beach and noticed the situation. They immediately carried out a rescue operation and safely brought the person back to shore.

The rescue team included Sub Inspector Mendis, Police Sergeant 59416 Ajantha, Police Constable 96986 Dissanayake, and Police Constable 105268 Kahawatta.