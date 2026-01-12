Three arrested over three wheeler thefts, 11 stolen vehicles recovered

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 9:22 am

Sri Lanka Police arrested three suspects linked to a series of three wheeler thefts after an investigation into a stolen three wheeler reported to the Mirihana Police Station, recovering 11 stolen vehicles from several areas on January 10 and 11, 2026.

According to police, the investigation was carried out by the Nugegoda Division Criminal Investigation Unit following a complaint made on December 28, 2025, about the theft of a three wheeler. As a result of the inquiry, two suspects involved in three wheeler thefts were arrested on January 10, 2026.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another suspect on January 11, 2026. Based on information revealed during questioning, police took custody of the stolen three wheeler in the Kuruwita area.

Police also uncovered 10 more three wheelers that had been stolen by the suspects from the Yatiyantota, Balangoda, Badulla and Battaramulla areas.

The suspects are aged 30, 32 and 46, and are residents of the Kelaniya, Ambalantota and Parakaduwa areas. Investigations revealed that they had changed the colour, chassis numbers and engine numbers of the stolen three wheelers. They had also prepared fake number plates and forged documents to sell the vehicles.

The Nugegoda Division Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing further investigations into the case.