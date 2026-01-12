TIN number now mandatory for vehicle ownership transfers in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 7:55 am

The Department of Motor Traffic says that providing the Taxpayer Identification Number, known as the TIN number, has now been made mandatory when transferring ownership of vehicles in Sri Lanka, with the law coming into effect from January 5, 2026.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe stated that this legal requirement is now being enforced by the department.

He explained that until now, the TIN number was required only when registering new vehicles with the Department of Motor Traffic. However, from 2026 onwards, it has also become compulsory when transferring ownership of already registered vehicles.

Accordingly, during the registration and ownership transfer process of all motor vehicles, except motorcycles, hand tractors, tractors, and three wheelers, the new owner’s National Identity Card number and Taxpayer Identification Number must be entered into the Department of Motor Traffic’s data system.

The Department of Motor Traffic also noted that although there were plans to implement this law about two years ago, it was postponed several times before finally being enforced this year.