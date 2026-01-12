Sri Lanka, China deepen ties with new development and recovery pledges

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2026 - 8:33 pm

Sri Lanka and China strengthened their Strategic Cooperative Partnership today (January 12) as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath held productive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who assured fullest support for Sri Lanka’s post-cyclone recovery and future development.

During Wang Yi’s brief visit today, the two ministers discussed ways to deepen bilateral engagement and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations. They noted that relations are rooted in centuries of exchanges and were consolidated after the establishment of diplomatic ties seven decades ago.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, development projects and tourism. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing these areas as part of the Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Minister Herath expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of China for their assistance following cyclone Ditwah. He requested further support for the second phase of resettlement, relocation and rebuilding, especially the restoration of damaged infrastructure such as roads, railways and bridges, which are essential for connectivity, economic recovery and daily life. Minister Wang confirmed China’s fullest support for these efforts and voiced confidence that Sri Lanka will continue its rapid recovery under President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka. He also welcomed the Government’s people-centric policies and said Sri Lanka is on the right path toward meeting public aspirations.

Minister Herath thanked China for its constructive role in international forums and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the One China Policy and to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both ministers recalled recent high-level exchanges, including visits by Sri Lanka’s President and Prime Minister to China in 2025. They also agreed to jointly celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

Minister Herath further noted that the agreement related to the SINOPEC Oil Refinery Project in Hambantota will be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.

The discussions were also attended by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Miao Deyu, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, and Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja.