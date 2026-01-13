Sri Lanka Police appoint an ASP to probe Welikanda shooting death

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 8:42 am

Sri Lanka Police has appointed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to conduct further investigations into the death of a 27 year old man following a police shooting in the Welikanda area, while confirming that the firearm used in the incident has been taken into police custody.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 6:00 PM yesterday (January 12), when officers attempted to stop a motorcycle in the Welikanda area. According to police, the motorcycle had ignored orders to stop and was followed by officers.

Police stated that three individuals were travelling on the motorcycle. Two of them fled the scene, while the remaining individual entered his house, took a sharp weapon, and attempted to attack the police officers.

During the incident, police opened fire, taking into consideration the personal safety of the officers involved. The injured individual was admitted to the Welikanda Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that the deceased was a 27 year old resident of Welikanda and that he had been involved in drug trafficking activities.

Police also said that two other individuals connected to the deceased, who fled the area after the incident, have been identified, and steps are being taken to arrest them.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing under the direction of the appointed ASP.