Suspect in Borella sword attack arrested with weapons

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 9:23 am

The main suspect in the sword attack on a woman in the Borella Police Division on November 14, 2025, which caused serious injuries, was arrested on the evening of January 12, 2026 in Thalahena, Malabe, along with a T56 firearm, ammunition, and a live hand grenade.

Police said the arrest was carried out by officers of the Homagama Division Criminal Investigation Unit within the Malabe Police Division.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a T56 type firearm, its magazine, 10 live rounds of ammunition, and a live hand grenade manufactured in a foreign country.

The suspect has been identified as a 27 year old resident of the Borella area. Following the arrest, he was produced before the Homagama Police Station.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Homagama Police.