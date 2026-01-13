U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung bids farewell to Sri Lanka President

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (January 12) to bid farewell, ahead of her departure from Sri Lanka on January 16, 2026, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in Colombo from 2022 to 2026.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Chung’s indefatigable efforts to strengthen U.S. Sri Lanka relations throughout her term of office. He also conveyed special thanks for her swift coordination of assistance by U.S. authorities in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, as well as for her support during Sri Lanka’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Ambassador Chung, who assumed office in February 2022, oversaw several key milestones in bilateral relations, including the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.