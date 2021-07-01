Four more areas under isolation orders from today

Four areas in Jaffna, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated with effect from this morning (July 01), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Jaffna District

Kayts police area

Kalliththeru

Kalavanthalvu in Karainagar GN Division

Kandy District

Kandy police area

Welameda Road in Suduhumpala West GN Division

Nuwara-Eliya District

Kotmale police area

Middle area in Dunsinane GN Division