Four more localities under isolation orders from today

Four more areas in three districts have placed under isolation orders with effect from 6.00 am today (July 06), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Kalutara District

Dodangoda police area

Malabada Watta in Puhabugoda East GN Division

Matara District

Matara police area

Uyanwatta GN Division

Uyanwatta North GN Division

Jaffna District

Kayts police area

Naranthanai Northwest (Thampaddy) GN Division

In the meantime, Eravur 02 Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District has been released from isolation status, the Army Chief said further.