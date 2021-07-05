Online method for traffic fines to be introduced

The Sri Lanka Police says an online method will be introduced to pay fines for motor traffic offences, while a demerit point system will also be introduced for various traffic offences.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Director of Motor Traffic and Road Safety Senior Superintendent of Police Indika Hapugoda said motorists will be introduced to an easy cash system for fines.

SSP Hapugoda added a motorist will have 22 points, adding that points will be deducted for each offence.

He said when a motorist reaches zero points, the driver’s license will be suspended for one year.

The SSP added the license can be obtained after attending necessary classes and reobtaining the license.

(Source: News Radio)