Four Sri Lanka Police officers arrested over custodial death of prison inmate in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2023 - 11:57 am

Four Sri Lanka Police officers were arrested in connection with the death of a person who was in remand custody at the Jaffna Prison.

The 26-year-old victim, who was involved in several robberies, was arrested by the Vaddukoddai Police and later remanded by the Mallakam Court.

After being sent to Jaffna prison, he was admitted to Jaffna hospital due to a sudden illness.

Despite being returned to prison on November 16, 2023, the suspect fell ill again on November 19 and succumbed after admission to the Jaffna Hospital.

Forensic medical reports indicated that the injuries on the suspect’s body had led to his death.

When the case was taken up before the court on Thursday, the Magistrate ordered to arrest the officers implicated in the incident.