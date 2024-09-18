Four Sri Lankan police officers arrested for extortion in Colombo 15

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2024 - 11:02 am

Four Sri Lankan police officers have been arrested by the Modara Police for allegedly entering a residence in Colombo 15, threatening the occupants, and demanding a ransom of Rs. 1.4 million.

The arrested individuals include two constables and a sergeant from the Bloemendhal Police Station, along with an officer from the Colombo North Intelligence Division.

The officers were taken into custody following the extortion incident.