Four test positive for dangerous drugs at Makumbura bus terminal

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 19, 2026 - 10:46 am

Four public transport workers tested positive for dangerous drugs during random checks carried out on around 150 bus drivers and conductors at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre.

The testing programme was conducted on the morning of July 16, 2026, as part of efforts to create a high-quality and safe public transport service.

It was organised under the Road Safety Plan prepared by the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, with the main involvement of the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI).

A team led by NTMI Medical Officer Dr. N. A. Abeysekara carried out the random tests inside the institute’s mobile laboratory bus.

Around 150 drivers and conductors of buses parked at the Makumbura Bus Terminal were tested, with four confirmed to have used dangerous drugs.

The Ministry said the programme aims to develop a disciplined group of public transport drivers who do not use dangerous drugs, considering the factors that have contributed to road accidents and the decline in road discipline in recent times.

The initiative is being carried out with the full support of the Ministry of Transport, the Sri Lanka Police and the National Transport Medical Institute.

Authorities expect to expand the testing programme across the country to help establish a safer and higher-quality public transport system.

Drivers found to have used dangerous drugs will face the maximum penalties available under the relevant institutional rules and regulations.

Arrangements have also been made to take legal action against them under the country’s general laws.