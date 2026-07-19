Man arrested with 18.7kg of ice in Hirana raid

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 19, 2026 - 7:30 am

A 26-year-old man has been arrested with 18 kilograms and 716 grams of “Ice” drugs during a raid on a house in the Hirana Police Division.

The raid was carried out on the evening of July 18, 2026, in the Rukgahathotupola area by officers of the Homicide and Organised Crime Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), based on information received.

Police also seized an electronic scale from the house.

The suspect is a resident of Alubomulla.

During questioning, police learned that the drugs had been brought to the area to be trafficked and distributed to different parts of the country under the direction of two organised criminals.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (July 19). Police are expected to seek a seven-day detention order for further questioning.

The CID’s Homicide and Organised Crime Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.