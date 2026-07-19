Spain beat Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 20, 2026 - 3:39 am

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday after substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute to claim football’s biggest prize.

Torres, who entered the match from the bench, broke the deadlock during extra time with Spain’s 20th attempt of the game. His goal prevented the football final from going to a penalty shootout and returned Spain to the top of world football.

After the victory, Torres said the goal belonged to Spain’s entire population rather than only him or the 26 players in the squad. He described it as a moment that appeared destined to decide the final.

Despite bringing together two of the strongest football teams in the tournament, the match produced few exciting moments. Both sides avoided taking major risks, and the game remained goalless throughout the first 90 minutes.

Spain controlled possession and recorded 20 attempts, including 12 on target. However, they struggled to turn that control into clear scoring opportunities until Torres found the winner.

Argentina offered almost no attacking threat. They became the first team in FIFA World Cup final history to complete the opening 90 minutes without registering an attempt either on or off target.

Official FIFA figures later listed Argentina as having two attempts during the full match, but neither troubled the Spanish goalkeeper.

Argentina mainly focused on disrupting Spain’s play through physical challenges, shirt-pulling, pushing and fouls. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card after bringing down Pau Cubarsi during stoppage time.

Tensions increased after the final whistle, when Argentina’s frustration led to pushing and shoving between players. Several players fell to the ground as the confrontation developed into a brawl.

The match was the fifth of the last six FIFA World Cup finals to require extra time. However, it lacked the quality, chances and attacking football expected from the tournament’s biggest match.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi became only the second player, after Brazil’s Cafu, to appear in three FIFA World Cup finals. However, he was unable to make a major impact or inspire the defending champions.

Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal also had little influence on the game. Messi and Yamal had been expected to play leading roles, but Spain substitutes Torres and Nico Williams provided the energy that had been missing.

Spain’s pressing style was also less effective because Argentina rarely attempted to attack or build sustained possession.

The final followed more than a month of entertaining football and impressive goals, but the cautious match did little to promote the sport in the United States, where football is widely known as soccer.

U.S. President Donald Trump watched the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with FIFA President Gianni Infantino from a glass-covered VIP box. Trump later presented the World Cup trophy to the Spanish team.