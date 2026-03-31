Fried rice, kottu prices rise by Rs. 30 in Sri Lanka amid power tariff hike

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2026 - 12:12 pm

Prices of fried rice and kottu in Sri Lanka will be increased by Rs. 30 from April 1, 2026, with restaurant owners citing higher electricity costs ahead of the tariff hike set to take effect on the same day.

The Restaurant Owners’ Association said the revised prices will take effect from midnight tonight.

Association President Harshana Rukshan said the prices of short eats will be increased by Rs. 10, while plain tea and milk tea will be increased by Rs. 5.

He said the price revision was mainly driven by the upcoming electricity tariff hike, which is expected to increase operating costs for restaurants.

The association said the increase had become unavoidable due to rising electricity bills. Rukshan noted that most restaurants consume more than 180 electricity units and therefore face high electricity charges.

He added that the decision was taken to help sustain the restaurant industry amid rising costs.