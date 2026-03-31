Sri Lanka secures gas stocks for April and May

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2026 - 8:58 am

Sri Lanka has 42,000 metric tons of gas ready in the Maldives, enough to meet April 2026 demand, while more shipments are scheduled to arrive later.

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd says a stock of 42,000 metric tons of gas belonging to Sri Lanka is currently stationed in the Maldives.

Litro Chairman Channa Gunawardana said steps are being taken to bring the stock to Sri Lanka as soon as possible.

He said this quantity is enough to meet the country’s gas demand for April 2026.

He also said another vessel carrying 33,000 metric tons of gas needed for May is due to arrive in Sri Lanka on April 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas PLC Chief Executive Officer Nalinda Kurukulasooriya said a ship carrying 7,000 metric tons of gas is expected to reach Sri Lanka on April 4, 2026.