GMOA launches islandwide token strike over doctor transfers

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2026 - 8:39 am

Sri Lanka’s Government Medical Officers’ Association launched a nationwide token strike from 8:00 a.m. today (March 31), over several demands including what it says are unlawful transfers of doctors.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said the strike is taking place at hospitals across the country.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa said the trade union action was decided based on several issues, with the alleged unlawful transfers of doctors being one of the main concerns.

He added that the strike will not be carried out at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama, specialized kidney units, tri-forces hospitals, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

Dr. Sugathadasa also warned that the GMOA could move to stronger trade union action in the future if the government does not respond to the current strike.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health Hansaka Wijemuni recently expressed doubt about doctors engaging in strike action on a large scale.

“I don’t think doctors can go on strike. So throughout history, such things have not really happened on a large scale. Especially this trade union, I don’t think it is even capable of doing such things. What they said in recent days also did not really amount to much. But if doctors have a problem, we are ready to listen,” he said.