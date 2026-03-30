Sri Lanka issues strict new fuel and power guidelines

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 9:59 pm

Sri Lanka’s Commissioner General of Essential Services has issued new nationwide guidelines on the careful use of fuel and electricity, including switching off air conditioners in government institutions by 3:00 PM, turning off advertising screens after 8:00 PM, and limiting power use for large night events.

The Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services has issued these guidelines to promote the prudent use of fuel and energy. They have been sent to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, District Secretaries, and Heads of Statutory Bodies.

Under the new instructions, all air conditioners in government and statutory institutions must be switched off by 3:00 PM. The private sector has also been urged to follow the same practice.

The guidelines further state that illuminated advertising boards, electric billboards, and commercial display screens installed in different places must be switched off after 8:00 PM.

Local Government authorities have also been directed to introduce suitable measures to switch off streetlights between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

In addition, organizers of all-night functions with more than 100 participants, as well as large outdoor musical shows and performances, have been instructed to hold these events without obtaining electricity from the national grid.