Sri Lanka Navy retirees to be linked to global maritime jobs

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 9:22 pm

Sri Lanka is looking at ways to create more foreign jobs for retiring Navy personnel in the shipping and marine sector, while also helping them gain internationally recognized qualifications needed for global employment.

A discussion on this matter was held today, March 30, at the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence in Colombo. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

The discussion focused on the lack of internationally recognized professional qualification certificates required for jobs in the global maritime industry. Attention was given to the need for a proper system to help retiring Sri Lanka Navy personnel obtain these qualifications before seeking overseas employment.

During the meeting, officials noted that a large number of highly trained and skilled personnel leave the Navy each year with valuable technical knowledge and hands-on experience. The participants stressed that this expertise should be better used to improve their chances of finding work in the international shipping and marine sector.

It was also pointed out that expanding foreign employment opportunities for retiring naval personnel could bring in valuable foreign revenue to the country, in line with the Government’s policy. The need to establish a local mechanism to support them in obtaining internationally accepted competency qualifications was discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, the Additional Secretary of Defence, and the Director General of Merchant Shipping, along with senior officials from the Sri Lanka Navy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Merchant Shipping Secretariat.