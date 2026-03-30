SriLankan Airlines Chairman Sarath Ganegoda resigns

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 6:10 pm

Sarath Ganegoda has resigned as Chairman of SriLankan Airlines and SriLankan Catering, with A.K.D.D. Dimal Arandara set to serve as Acting Chairman from March 31, 2026, until a new appointment is made.

SriLankan Airlines announced that Ganegoda has tendered his resignation from both Boards, effective March 31, 2026.

The airline said Dimal Arandara will act as Chairman of both SriLankan Airlines and SriLankan Catering during the interim period. He will remain in the role until a new Chairman is appointed by the Secretary to the Treasury. During this transition, he will oversee the operations and governance of both entities.

At the same time, Rohan Goonetilleke, who served as a Director, has also resigned from the Boards of SriLankan Airlines and SriLankan Catering.

The Board and Management thanked both Ganegoda and Goonetilleke for their service and contributions during their time in office.

Following the resignations, the Board of SriLankan Airlines now consists of A.K.D.D. Dimal Arandara as Acting Chairman and Treasury Representative, Flt./Lt. (retd.) Sugath Rajapakse, Vipula Gunatilleka, Dr. Harsha Cabral, PC, Dumith Fernando, and Senarath Liyanage.

The Board of SriLankan Catering now includes A.K.D.D. Dimal Arandara as Acting Chairman and Treasury Representative, Flt./Lt. (retd.) Sugath Rajapakse, Vipula Gunatilleka, Dr. Harsha Cabral, PC, and Dumith Fernando.