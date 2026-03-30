Sri Lanka power tariffs to increase from April 1, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 2:15 pm

Sri Lanka’s electricity tariffs will increase from April 1, 2026, after the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) approved a revision for the second quarter of 2026.

The decision was announced on March 30, 2026. The biggest increase will apply to consumers using more than 180 units, with tariffs rising by 25.3%.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had requested a 13.56% electricity tariff revision from the PUCSL in February for the second quarter of this year.

The proposal was formally submitted to the Commission on February 13, 2026, and requested that the increase take effect from April 1, 2026.

Under the new revision for domestic consumers, electricity tariffs for households using 0 to 30 units will increase by 4.3%, leading to a monthly increase of Rs. 15.

For the 31 to 60 unit category, tariffs will rise by 6.9%, adding Rs. 45 to the monthly bill.

Consumers using 61 to 90 units will also face a 6.9% increase, with a monthly rise of Rs. 120. For the 91 to 120 unit category, tariffs will increase by 7.2%, resulting in a monthly increase of Rs. 420.

The highest increase will apply to consumers using more than 180 units, with tariffs rising by 25.3%, according to the PUCSL.

The PUCSL has also decided not to increase electricity tariffs for religious and charitable institutions with monthly consumption below 180 units. However, for electricity use above 180 units in those sectors, a 9.6% tariff increase has been approved.

Meanwhile, electricity tariffs for the general and household consumer categories will go up by 8%, while the increase for the industrial sector has been limited to 8.7%. Electricity tariffs for government institutions will rise by 14.4%.

The PUCSL has also decided to introduce a new tariff category for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in order to promote EV use and demand-side management, including peak shifting.

Before approving the revision, the PUCSL conducted public consultations across five provinces to gather stakeholder views on the proposed tariff changes.

The consultations were held in Ampara, Vavuniya, Matale, Hambantota and Colombo from March 9 to March 18, 2026. Written comments and suggestions were also accepted until March 18, 2026.

According to the PUCSL, more than 250 stakeholders took part in these sessions, including representatives from industry, commerce, small and medium enterprises, the public sector, consumer associations, religious organizations and individual consumers.

The Commission said the consultation process gave participants an open platform to share their views, concerns and recommendations on the proposed tariff structure and its possible impact on different consumer groups and the national economy.

The tariff revision will affect electricity bills from April 2026 onward, with higher-consuming users facing the largest increase.