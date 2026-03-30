Sri Lanka deports 125 Chinese fraud suspects

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 12:51 pm

Sri Lanka has deported 125 Chinese nationals arrested over alleged online financial fraud, after talks with the Chinese government and the arrival of a special aircraft from China.

The group had been in the custody of Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration after being arrested in the Anuradhapura area on February 17, 2026.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the suspects were among a group of foreign nationals arrested by military intelligence and immigration officials while staying at several lodges and allegedly carrying out online financial fraud.

Authorities found that the Chinese nationals had entered Sri Lanka on tourist and business visas, but had remained in the country in violation of immigration laws.

They were later detained at the Welisara Detention Center of the Department of Immigration and Emigration. After discussions with the Chinese government, Sri Lankan authorities decided to deport them.

Reports said a team from China’s National Immigration Administration, along with a doctor, arrived in Sri Lanka on a special flight for the deportation process.

The 125 Chinese nationals were deported last night on the special aircraft sent from China.

It is also reported that six officers from Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration travelled to China with the group.