Motor Traffic Chief further remanded until April 10, 2026, in fraud probe

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2026 - 12:19 pm

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the CID over an alleged fraudulent vehicle assembly case, has been further remanded until April 10, 2026.

He was produced before the Pilessa Magistrate’s Court in Kurunegala today (March 30).

Earlier, after being produced before the same court on March 28, 2026 he had been remanded until today.

The case began after the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force launched an investigation based on information received about an illegally assembled cab vehicle. The CID later took over further investigations.

Investigations have revealed that documents were allegedly submitted to change the registered chassis number of a cab and to obtain weight certificates in order to assemble the vehicle illegally.

Using those documents, an “E” category number had then been obtained for the cab. Authorities allege that Kamal Amarasinghe aided and abetted the fraudulent assembly of the vehicle by unlawfully concealing the chassis amendment file submitted for the chassis modification and by giving false statements.

Amarasinghe was arrested by a team of CID officers on the afternoon of March 27, 2026. The arrest was made on Hector Kobbekaduwa Mawatha in Colombo 07.

Meanwhile, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has also launched an investigation into the suspect.