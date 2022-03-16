Fuel Bowser operators on strike – No fuel distribution in the Country

The Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association (SLPPTOA) has withdrawn from services to distribute fuel from midnight yesterday (March 15).

Due to this reason, SLPPTOA said about 800 Bowser vehicles will NOT operate from midnight yesterday.

Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Sumith Wijesinghe stated that he noted a 17% hike was permitted for the fuel bowsers.

With regard to the other requirements, he said the percentage could be determined by making the necessary calculations to increase the price.