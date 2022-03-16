Prime Minister: Basil won’t be removed, accusations personal

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (March 15) said that Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is also the founder of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) wouldn’t be removed from the Cabinet of Ministers under any circumstances.

Premier Rajapaksa said so when The Island sought his response to the SLPP alternative group, comprising 11 political parties, campaigning against Finance Minister Rajapaksa. Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, recently sacked from the Cabinet, have accused Minister Rajapaksa of pursuing an external agenda inimical to Sri Lanka.

The Premier said that only President Gotabaya Rajapaksa could appoint and remove ministers. The SLPP accommodated Basil Rajapaksa on its National List last July.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa alleged that accusations had been directed at the Finance Minister over personal issues and those who were campaigning against the Finance Minister should support the government efforts to solve the problems the people were beset with.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)