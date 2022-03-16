Liquor prices up

Increase in production costs resulted in all soft and hard liquor prices in Sri Lanka to go up from yesterday (March 15) midnight.

Price increased approximately Rs.100 per bottle of arrack and Rs.10 per bottle of beer, the Department of Excise said.

Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe said, thereby that the prices of locally manufactured liquor will differ according to the difference in the cost of production incurred by different manufacturers.