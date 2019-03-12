The Ministry of Finance announced that fuel prices have been increased with effect from midnight today (12), based on the pricing formula.

Accordingly, the prices of fuel would be increased as follows:

Petrol (Octane 92) will be increased by Rs.3 a litre and the revised price is Rs.132, Petrol (Octane 95) will now be sold at Rs.159, after an increase by Rs.7 a litre.

Auto Diesel will be increased by Rs.1 and the new price would be Rs.104. Super Diesel will be increased by Rs. 8 and the new price would be Rs.134.

However, the price of Lanka Kerosene will remain at Rs. 70 per litre.