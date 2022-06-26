Jun 26 2022 June 26, 2022 June 26, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Fuel prices increased in Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation announced (CEYPETCO) that fuel prices have been increased with effect from 2:00 AM on Sunday (June 26). At the same time Lanka IOC also announced that it increased its fuel prices following the CEYPETCO price revision.

The new revised prices are as follows (Per Liter):

92 Octane Petrol: Rs. 470/- (Increased by Rs. 50/-)

95 Octane Petrol: Rs. 550/- (Increased by Rs. 100/-)

Auto Diesel: Rs. 460/- (Increased by Rs. 60/-)

Super Diesel: Rs. 520/- (Increased by Rs. 75/-)

