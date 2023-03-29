Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be reduced from midnight today (March 29).
Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said that the prices will be revised based on the fuel pricing formula.
Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 60, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 135, Auto Diesel by Rs. 80, Super Diesel by Rs. 45 and Kerosene by Rs. 10 per litre.
The new prices are as follows:
- Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 340
- Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 375
- Auto diesel – Rs. 325
- Super diesel – Rs. 465
- Kerosene – Rs. 295
Both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) agreed to this price reduction.
Well the crude oil price gone down. So all over the world fuel price is gone down and this is not unique to SrI Lanka even the politician are trying to make a capital out of it.