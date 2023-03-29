Fuel prices reduced in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be reduced from midnight today (March 29).

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said that the prices will be revised based on the fuel pricing formula.

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 60, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 135, Auto Diesel by Rs. 80, Super Diesel by Rs. 45 and Kerosene by Rs. 10 per litre.

The new prices are as follows:

Octane 92 petrol – Rs. 340

Octane 95 petrol – Rs. 375

Auto diesel – Rs. 325

Super diesel – Rs. 465

Kerosene – Rs. 295

Both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) agreed to this price reduction.