Fuel quota to be increased from Tuesday

The National Fuel Pass QR System allocated fuel quotas will be increased from midnight Tuesday (May 30), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Wijesekara mentioned that registered taxi three-wheelers will receive 22 litres per week, while other three-wheelers and motorbikes will receive 14 litres per week.

Meanwhile, cars will receive a quota of 40 litres per week.

The increased new fuel quotas will be made available from midnight Tuesday (May 30).