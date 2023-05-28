Fuel quota to be increased from Tuesday
Posted in Local News
The National Fuel Pass QR System allocated fuel quotas will be increased from midnight Tuesday (May 30), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.
Taking to Twitter, Minister Wijesekara mentioned that registered taxi three-wheelers will receive 22 litres per week, while other three-wheelers and motorbikes will receive 14 litres per week.
Meanwhile, cars will receive a quota of 40 litres per week.
The increased new fuel quotas will be made available from midnight Tuesday (May 30).
Latest Headlines
- Food insecurity improved in Sri Lanka but prevails within specific regions – FAO and WFP May 29, 2023
- ADB approves $350 Million for Sri Lanka economic stabilization programme May 29, 2023
- Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thera arrested May 29, 2023
- Nathasha Edirisooriya remanded till June 7 May 28, 2023
- Fuel quota to be increased from Tuesday May 28, 2023
- India did more for Sri Lanka than IMF – Jaishankar May 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka to Issue digital birth certificates May 28, 2023