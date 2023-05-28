Nathasha Edirisooriya remanded till June 7
Local News
Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested over her remarks on Buddhism was remanded until June 7 by the Fort Magistrate court today (May 28).
Nathasha was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night while attempting to leave the country.
