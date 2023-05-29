Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thera arrested
Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana thera has been arrested by the police in the Anuradhapura area.
The Buddhist monk was reportedly arrested following a complaint by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara thera regarding the statements made by Ven. Saddharathana thera, which is harmful to religious harmony.
Rajangane Saddharathana thera is to be produced before court today (May 29).
