Nathasha Edirisooriya arrested over remarks on Buddhism
Sri Lankan Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who had allegedly insulted Buddhism during a stand-up comedy show, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago.
Nathasha Edirisooriya was taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to leave the country, according to the police.
On Saturday, the CID launched an inquiry following a complaint that the suspect had allegedly made disrespectful remarks on Buddhist philosophy and culture as well as Christianity during a stand-up comedy show held at a leading school in Colombo recently.
Later the suspect in a video online publicly apologised for the controversial statement she had made.
This scenario comes against the rather controversial backdrop of Pastor Jerome’s recent statements during a sermon he had delivered, which was also accused of insulting Buddhism, Christianity and Islam.
Latest Headlines
- India did more for Sri Lanka than IMF – Jaishankar May 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka to Issue digital birth certificates May 28, 2023
- Nathasha Edirisooriya arrested over remarks on Buddhism May 28, 2023
- Veteran Diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away May 27, 2023
- Sri Lanka President instructs to install high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal May 27, 2023
- Sri Lanka to commence Cannabis cultivation project May 26, 2023
- Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen reassigned to Kurunegala Hospital May 26, 2023