Sri Lanka to Issue digital birth certificates

Measures are underway to immediately implement the issuing of digital birth certificates in Sri Lanka, State Minister of Home Affairs Asoka Priyantha said.

Joining an event held at the Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha, he said that the Registrar General’s Department expects to issue digital birth certificates together with the Ministry of Technology.

