The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has limited dispensing fuel volumes for vehicles at filling stations with effect from today (May 05).

Accordingly, the limits are as follows:

Motorcycles – Rs.2000/-

Three-Wheelers – Rs.3000/-

Cars, Vans, Jeeps – Rs.8000/-

However, the CPC further said that this restriction does not apply to buses, lorries, and commercial vehicles.