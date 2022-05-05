Ranjith Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was re-elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka by a majority of 83 votes in a secret ballot today (May 05).

Announcing the results of the ballot, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said MP Siyambalapitiya has received 148 votes in his favour while MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar secured 65 votes.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Nimal Siripala De Silva proposed SLFP MP Siyambalapitiya’s name while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella proposed SJB MP Bakeer Markar’s name.

Minister G.L. Peiris said the government would also support Mr. Siyambalapitiya.

The Deputy Speaker’s post fell vacant after Ranjith Siyambalapitiya resigned as the Deputy Speaker recently.