Parliament Road closed

Police say several roads around the Parliament complex will be closed today (May 05) and tomorrow (May 06).

Police said the decision was reached considering the inconvenience caused to Parliamentarians and Parliamentary staff due to ongoing protests during Parliamentary sessions.

Accordingly, the Parliament Road from Diyatha Uyana Junction, also known as Polduwa Junction to Jayanthipura Junction and Jayanthipura Junction to Kiyannam Junction will be closed today and tomorrow.

All by-roads leading to the Parliament Road will also be closed during this period.

Residents of the area, where there are no alternative routes, will be able to travel after verifying their identity.

(Source: News Radio)