Gamini Jayawickrama Perera passes away

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2024 - 10:10 am

Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera passed away this morning (February 17) at the age of 83.

Born in 1941, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera studied at Nalanda College, Colombo.

He was a politician and Member of Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP) from the Kurunegala electoral district and was elected to Parliament for the first time in 1994.

During his political career, Perera has held ministerial portfolios for sustainable development, wildlife, Buddha Sasana, food protection, water management and irrigation.

In 2016, he was elected as chairman of the ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) and served as Chairman of the UNP until 2013.

The passing away of the former minister occurred just 7 days after President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited his home in Katugampala and had a brief conversation with him to inquire about his well-being.