Sri Lanka win by 4 runs against Afghanistan taking 1-0 lead in T20 series
The first T20 match of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan ended in a nail-biting finish, with Sri Lanka winning by 4 runs in Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (February 17).
Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga’s 67 runs for 32 balls including 7-fours & 3-sixes with a strike rate of 209.37 helped Sri Lanka to score 160 for all out.
Afghanistan scored 156 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs with the top scorer Ibrahim Zadran hitting an unbeaten 67 off 55 balls including 8-fours with a strike rate of 121.81.
Matheesha Pathirana’s achievement of taking 4 wickets for 24 runs ultimately secured the win for Sri Lanka by a narrow margin of 4 runs.
