Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary holds talks on bilateral relations with U.S. Under Secretary

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2024 - 9:58 am

Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and U.S. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen held a discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 17, 2024.

They discussed the recent positive developments between Sri Lanka and the United States during the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Foreign Secretary expressed gratitude for the development assistance provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to Colombo West International Terminal Private Limited in November 2023, as well as for humanitarian and emergency aid aimed at addressing Sri Lanka’s economic challenges.

Additionally, she appreciated U.S. support in securing the Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF) under the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Foreign Secretary Wijewardane briefed Under Secretary Allen on economic and reconciliation progress and highlighted Sri Lanka’s priorities as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Under Secretary Allen assured ongoing U.S. assistance for achieving economic stability in Sri Lanka and explored opportunities to enhance people-to-people ties and engage with the Diaspora.

The meeting included Ambassador of the U.S. to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, officials from the Department of State, and the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, alongside senior officials from the Foreign Ministry.