U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Liz Allen (Elizabeth M. Allen) to visit Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2024 - 9:36 am

The U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Liz Allen (Elizabeth M. Allen), is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Jordan next week.

In a statement, the US State Department said these visits underscore the country’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing and expanding partnerships and alliances.

“The trip highlights the core of U.S. foreign policy and public diplomacy initiatives: fostering freedom of expression, economic empowerment, and global collaboration.”

The State Department’s press release mentions that Allen’s visit stretches from February 12th to February 22nd; however, it does not specify a date for her arrival on the island nation.

Upon completing her visit to Jordan, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Liz Allen will travel to Sri Lanka, where she plans to foster dialogue on freedom of expression and democratic values with diverse groups of stakeholders, including journalists, civil society members, government officials, and the Embassy’s Youth Forum.

Her engagements with the Sri Lanka Press Institute, U.S. public diplomacy program alumni, and local content creators will emphasize the critical role of preserving diverse voices for a stable and inclusive Sri Lanka, the statement further read.

Additionally, she will meet with representatives from Sri Lanka’s multi faith community to underscore the importance of societal inclusivity.

Following her tour of Sri Lanka, Allen will embark on a visit to India.