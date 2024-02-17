Water supply suspended for 16 hours in several areas of Colombo today
Posted by Editor on February 17, 2024 - 8:45 am
Water supply for several areas of Colombo will be suspended this evening (February 17) for 16 hours, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.
Accordingly, water supply to Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 will be suspended from 05:00 PM today (February 17) to 09:00 AM tomorrow (February 18).
NWSDB says that the water supply will be suspended due to essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.
