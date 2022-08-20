Aug 20 2022 August 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 3Comments by Administrator

Gazette issued calling Armed Forces to maintain public order in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Army soldiers

Sri Lanka Army soldiers. (Photo by M.A Pushpa Kumara / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An extraordinary gazette notification was issued yesterday (August 19) calling on all the members of the armed forces to maintain the Public order in Sri Lanka with effect from Monday (August 22).

The gazette notification was issued by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Gazette Extraordinary on public order in Sri Lanka

