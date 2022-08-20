Gazette issued calling Armed Forces to maintain public order in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
An extraordinary gazette notification was issued yesterday (August 19) calling on all the members of the armed forces to maintain the Public order in Sri Lanka with effect from Monday (August 22).
The gazette notification was issued by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Well to maintain Law & Order is essential at this crucial moment. Guys no camping in Galle face, no one can intrude National Rupawahini centre and stop programmes abruptly, Presidential residence and state offices. Even pool-parties with (or without) soap/shampoo are restricted.
Right thing to do. Find the insurrectionist, get to the bottom of the issue and find which country funded it. At the moment, the ‘number of unending frequent visits’ indicates who might be behind and trying to persuade the top of the government to let ‘bygones be bygones, because we funded and orchestrated the whole thing since China is our enemy’ .
So, he (the UNELECTED AND FAKE president) is NOT able to manage without the Armed Forces, he so condemned and insulted during the “YAXAPALANA” government and previous years.He has had to “EAT HIS OWN WORDS” – an utterly IRRESPONSIBLE state for a “PRESIDENT”to be in !!!