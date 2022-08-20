Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery resumes operations

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) resumed operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery today (August 20), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Accordingly, 100,000 metric tons of crude oil is being discharged, and the authorities expect to have the second batch of 120,000 metric tons of crude oil next week, the Minister said.

Therefore, Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be able to continue operations at full capacity for 40 days with the aid of the two cargoes.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera added that jet fuel cargo will be unloaded tonight (August 20).