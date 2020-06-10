Sri Lanka’s General Election on August 05

Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on August 05, the Election Commission said.

Parliamentary election was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the members of the Election Commission unanimously decided to hold the 2020 General Election on August 05.

Deshapriya said the gazette notification was signed by members of the Election Commission, Nalin Abeysekara, Prof. Rathnajeevan Hoole and himself.

He said the election declaration has been directed to the Government Printer to be issued.